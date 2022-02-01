Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,159 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

