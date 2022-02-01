Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,317 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.