Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Acquires $351,426.90 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

YOU stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,683. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,638,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 208,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

