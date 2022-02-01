Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Snowflake by 614.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,935 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock valued at $695,326,625. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $275.90 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

