Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

DE stock opened at $376.40 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $289.65 and a one year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

