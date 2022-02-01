Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 493.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 544,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,120,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $502,000.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.84.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

