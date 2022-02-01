Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 6,170 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of Middlefield Banc worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $2,281,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MBCN opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

