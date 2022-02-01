Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after acquiring an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

