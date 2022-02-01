Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $237.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

