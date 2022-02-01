Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after purchasing an additional 415,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 265,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLW opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

