CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $494.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015146 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008688 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,756,090 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

