CloakCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $317.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $317.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017553 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008477 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,756,267 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

