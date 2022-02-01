Coatue Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Roblox comprises approximately 2.2% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 1.42% of Roblox worth $552,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Shares of RBLX opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.