Coatue Management LLC Has $356.05 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152,204 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.21% of Shopify worth $356,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $974.01 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $780.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,280.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,417.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,528.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

