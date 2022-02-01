Cocos-BCX (COCOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $42.21 Million

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $58.30 million and approximately $42.21 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cocos-BCX

Cocos-BCX is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

