Coin98 Price Hits $1.71 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Coin98 has a total market cap of $316.83 million and $28.02 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00004430 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008132 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

