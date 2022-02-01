Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $521,705.42 and $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,431.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.34 or 0.00742461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00237794 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024609 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

