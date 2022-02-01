ColossusXT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 72.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $19.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007790 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,484,492,123 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

