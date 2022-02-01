Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLB stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

