Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. 304,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,105,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

