Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Down 3.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 18,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,120,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.