Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Down 3.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 18,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,120,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $13,154,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,001,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

