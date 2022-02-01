Comparing DigiPath (DIGP) and Its Competitors

DigiPath (OTCMKTS: DIGP) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DigiPath to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get DigiPath alerts:

This table compares DigiPath and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiPath -27.45% N/A -42.19% DigiPath Competitors -24.95% -15.87% -5.10%

DigiPath has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiPath’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DigiPath and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A DigiPath Competitors 170 688 983 22 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 32.27%. Given DigiPath’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigiPath has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigiPath and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigiPath $2.50 million -$690,000.00 -3.00 DigiPath Competitors $1.74 billion $112.18 million 13.84

DigiPath’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DigiPath. DigiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DigiPath rivals beat DigiPath on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

DigiPath Company Profile

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for DigiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.