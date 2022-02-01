Comparing Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) & Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Garmin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Garmin $4.19 billion 5.70 $992.32 million $5.85 21.22

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A Garmin 22.85% 20.42% 15.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Virgin Orbit and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 0 0 N/A Garmin 0 3 2 1 2.67

Garmin has a consensus price target of $155.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.99%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than Virgin Orbit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garmin beats Virgin Orbit on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment involves in products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Mete, Safety & Awareness and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto segment offers products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as government/defense customers.

