Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Hits $67.08 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Compound has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $831.72 million and $67.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $127.19 or 0.00327350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,539,180 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

