CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CompX International worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CIX opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. CompX International has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

