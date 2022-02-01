Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of CND stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 351,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,529. Concord Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45.

Get Concord Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.