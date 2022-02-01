ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.13

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.13 and last traded at $91.05, with a volume of 175147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $364,105,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $91,672,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

