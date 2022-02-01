Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $237.01

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $237.01 and last traded at $237.01, with a volume of 48 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.01.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -920.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.