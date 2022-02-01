Content Neutrality Network Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $266,389.31 and $2,424.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

