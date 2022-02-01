Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $837.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 in the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

