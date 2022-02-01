Contrasting First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Capital and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Capital has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Capital and First Bancorp of Indiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 3.53 $11.42 million $3.42 11.93 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.28% 10.17% 1.05% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Capital beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

