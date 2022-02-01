Convex Finance Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.33 or 0.00073714 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $20.13 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.93 or 0.07161414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.35 or 1.00000420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 83,100,521 coins and its circulating supply is 48,481,929 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

