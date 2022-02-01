Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 5,299 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $59,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $26.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.56. The company had a trading volume of 386,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,029. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.91 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.69. The company has a market capitalization of $198.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

