Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.36% of Copa worth $46,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.54. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

