Corning (GLW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/31/2022 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corning reported healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well-positioned to address the growing customer demand, broaden its portfolio and enhance shareholders’ value. It is focused on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. 5G, broadband and cloud computing continue to drive strong growth across the Optical Communications segment. Corning boasts a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. However, supply chain challenges and inflationary headwinds remain concerns. An increase in raw material and shipping costs are significantly affecting its bottom-line growth. A decline in the production level in the automotive industry due to the semiconductor chip shortage is another concern.”

1/28/2022 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/28/2022 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/27/2022 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/25/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $45.00.

1/13/2022 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Corning stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

