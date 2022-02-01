CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Trading Down 4%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $169.00 and last traded at $169.00. Approximately 1,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 44,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979 in the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in CorVel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,385,000 after buying an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CorVel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

