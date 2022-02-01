Coty (COTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.