Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,791 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of Credicorp worth $21,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAP opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

