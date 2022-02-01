Credit Suisse AG Buys 148,797 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,797 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.59% of Novanta worth $32,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Novanta by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.94. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

