Credit Suisse AG Has $33.42 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,632 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Church & Dwight worth $33,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

