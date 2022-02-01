Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Camden Property Trust worth $31,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,330,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 134.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

