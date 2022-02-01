Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,731 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,608,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 399,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 204,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,551,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 321,142 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CS opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

