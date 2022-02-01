Credits Price Reaches $0.0356 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Credits has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $368,876.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded 62.3% higher against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

