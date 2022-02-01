Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.55

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 4269429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.77.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

