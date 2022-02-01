Crew Energy’s (CR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$4.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s previous close.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

Shares of TSE:CR traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,437. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$75.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

