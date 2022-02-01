Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $11,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Crexendo stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,765. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Equities analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

