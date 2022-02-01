Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Update

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cricut in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.