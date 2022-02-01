Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Update

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,240 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $238,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,537,995 shares of company stock worth $35,370,450 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cricut in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

