CropperFinance (CRP) Market Cap Tops $2.19 Million

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. CropperFinance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CropperFinance has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

