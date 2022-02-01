Cross Country Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,087 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,600% compared to the typical volume of 358 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $817.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.