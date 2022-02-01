Crown (CCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown stock opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. Crown has a 12-month low of $89.07 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.